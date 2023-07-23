Watch as Yaw Yeboah tours Sarkodie around Columbus Crew Stadium

Yaw Yeboah (left) with Sarkodie

Ghanaian international and Columbus Crew winger, Yaw Yeboah took multiple-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on a tour around the Lower.com Field, the home venue for Columbus Crew Football Club in the United States.

Sarkodie is currently in the United States for his Jamz World Tour in North America where he will headline shows in major cities which are New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Nashville, Minnesota, Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.



In a video spotted by Ghanaweb, Yaw Yeboah took Sarkodie around the stadium, training facilities, and other areas.



“I really enjoy the tour. We are proud of you and we pray. I know this is the beginning and there I going to be way more to happen. You have made it for Ghana and I urge everyone to throw their support behind our brother”, Sarkodie said in the video.



Yaw Yeboah made 37 appearances for Columbus Crew and scored three goals in the 2022/23 season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

However, Sarkodie who performed at the Columbus, Ohio State on Saturday, July 23 is expected to thrill fans on Saturday, July 29 in Chicago, Illinois.



Spent yesterday with our black star @yawyeboah_gh ???????? playing for the @ColumbusCrew ???? tonight we turn up Ohio see y’all #JamzTour pic.twitter.com/bBXuUERd5i — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 22, 2023

LSN/BB