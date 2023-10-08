Watch as family and friends join Kurt Okraku for thanksgiving service after victory

Kurt Okraku (second from left in white)

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku climaxed his victory with a thanksgiving service at the St. Andrews Anglican Church in Abbosey Okai, Accra on Sunday, October 7, 2023 after being re-elected into office for a second term.

On Thursday, October 5, incumbent Kurt Okraku pulled 117 out of 120 votes to emerge the President of Ghana Football during the GFA Extraordinary Congress in Tamale.



Okraku ran unopposed in the GFA elections, as his competitor, George Afriyie, was disqualified by both the Elections Committee and the Appeals Committee following a review process.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Kurk Okraku together with some Executive Council members, friends and family, joined the congregation where special prayers were said for him at the St Andrews Anglican Church for God’s guidance and protection and a successful second term.



The victory means Kurt Okraku will serve another four years in office where his mandate comes to an end in 2027.



On Friday, the President of the @ghanafaofficial (Ghana Football Association), @kurtokraku was at the Tamale Central Mosque to give thanks to Allah for a successful and peaceful election. Today - Sunday - we’re at the St. Andrews Anglican Church at Alogboshie to extend… pic.twitter.com/bqQ0VNelqw — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@SheikhTophic) October 8, 2023

