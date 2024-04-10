Watch as hundreds of Athletic Bilbao fans chant Inaki Williams’ name

Athletic Bilbao fans chanted Inaki Williams’ name during their celebration of the club’s Copa del Rey success on the streets of Bilbao, Spain.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the fans were seen singing a new chant for the Ghanaian while one of them carried him on his shoulders.



The fans could be heard singing, “Iñaki, Iñaki Williams, lololo, Iñaki, Iñaki Williams, lololo...”



Inaki Williams was born and bred in Bilbao and has played for the Basque club throughout his professional career.



Athletic Club beat Real Mallorca on penalties to clinch the title after the game ended one-all in extra-time.



Real Mallorca took the lead via a goal from Daniel Rodriguez. Athletic Club got back into the game in the second half after Nico Williams set up Oihan Sancet for the equaliser in the 50th minute.

The game did not see any more goals as Athletic Club went on to win 4-2 on penalties.



