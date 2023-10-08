Coach Kobby Mensah

Watch as hundreds of Bechem United fans call for the sack of Kobby Mensah

Hundreds of agitated fans of Bechem United expressed disappointment over the performance of the club, hence calling for the head of trainer, Kobby Mensah after four games in the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



The Hunters recorded a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions, Medeama SC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on match day four of the betPawa Premier League on Saturday, October 7.



Despite fetching the opener through Cephas Mantey in the 27th minute, Medeama fought back and scored two late goals through Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah, in the 74th minute and Ebenezer Nkrumah, in the 84th minute to mark Bechem United’s third defeat in four games.



Following the Hunters’ poor start to the 2022/24 season, fans who trooped in their numbers to watch the game on Saturday questioned the tackles deployed by gaffer Kobby Mensah who was brought in for the departed Kassim Mingle Ocansey.



However, fans believe the young trainer has failed to live off the hype since he joined from Accra Great Olympics, hence want management to relieve him of his duties.

In a video cited by GhanaWeb, fans gathered around the car of Kobby Mensah after Saturday’s defeat, hooting at him to leave the club.



Bechem United sits a spot above bottom club Asante Kotoko with just 3 points as the 20216 FA Cup winners will be hoping to make amends when they face Legon Cities on match day 5 at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



Watch the video below:





Section of Bechem United fans have called for the sacking of head coach Bismark Kobby Mensah following a third defeat in just four games.



They lost 2-1 to Medeama on Saturday despite scoring the game’s first goal. pic.twitter.com/Nd5zN6ZSU2 — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) October 8, 2023

