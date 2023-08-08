Watch as pastor leads congregation to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration in church

Pastor Obed Obeng Addae (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch as pastor lead congregation to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration in church

There has been an array of celebrations over the years, but a particular one that has come to define goal celebration across the globe ‘siuuu’ celebration done by five-time Ballon d'Or awardee Cristiano Ronaldo.



A Ghanaian pastor with the name Obed Obeng Addae has gone viral after mimicking the popular ‘siuuu’ goal celebration by Portuguese and Al Nasr forward Cristiano Ronaldo during his sermon.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the founder of Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated was seen addressing a congregation while incorporating references when he was joined by his members to illustrate the sense of despair that overtake individuals when their team is trailing behind.



Nevertheless, he contrasted this with the jubilation that erupts when a goal is scored, similar to Ronaldo's "Siuuu" celebration.

According to Goal. com,'Siuu' is the Portuguese equivalent of 'yes'



Watch the video below:





Ronaldo’s influence is insane ???????? pic.twitter.com/y4ufd21Lf7 — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) August 7, 2023

LSN/KPE