Watch as young football fan goes crazy after meeting Lionel Messi

Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi

A young fan turned out a smile bigger than his face as Lionel Messi greeted him before Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final!

After missing Wednesday evening's cup final due to injury, the Argentine was spotted pregame greeting a young fan in the tunnel, with a jubilant response like Christmas morning!



Inter Miami have now played four matches without Messi since his arrival and saw their first loss without the Argentine Wednesday evening as the Houston Dynamo defeated them 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup final.

The 36-year-old will look to get healthy as Inter Miami return to action on September 30 against NYCFC.



