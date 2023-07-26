Watch beautiful moment Dede Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, others surprised 'birthday boy' Wakaso

Ghanaian football stars Dede Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, and friends pulled off an epic birthday surprise for their Ghanaian teammate, Mubarak Wakaso, on Tuesday, July 25, at the Nania Park.

The talented midfielder, known for his tenacity on the pitch turned 32 and his friends were determined to make it a memorable celebration.



Wakaso arrived at the park to train as usual, but little did he know that the real action was yet to unfold.



The likes of Black Stars' skipper, Dede Ayew, and Afriyie Acquah, among others, were already engaged in an intense training session, eagerly awaiting the birthday boy's arrival.



Once the training session concluded, the group of former and current players approached Wakaso and ponded him with water and drinks.



Two cakes with Wakaso's image on it were presented to the midfielder, to mark his birthday.



Wakaso extended heartfelt gratitude to his friends for making his special day truly remarkable.

From Elche to Granada, he has showcased his exceptional skills at various clubs, while also making appearances for teams in Russia, Scotland, Greece, China, and Belgium.



On the international stage, Wakaso has represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup and played pivotal role in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE