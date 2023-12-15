Watch beautiful moment Mohammed Kudus gifted young but popular West Ham fan a jersey

Mohammed Kudus and Zac Hammer

Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus gifted his biggest admirer a signed shirt after West Ham United's win over Freiburg on Thursday, December 14, 2023

The fan named Zac Hammer has been seen in viral videos and several posts on social media expressing his love for Kudus.



In a video posted by West Hama on Instagram, the two got to share a moment at the pitch side where Kudus gifted Zac a jersey and took pictures with him.



Mohammed Kudus was on the scoresheet as well as Edson Alvarez later as the two former Ajax teammates guided the home side to a 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.



Kudu's goal was his third in the Europa League and his seventh goal for West Ham United since joining in August.



Following the win, West Ham progressed to the next stage as Group winners with 15 points. Freiburg finished second with 12 while Olympiacos finished third with 7 points. Serbian side TSC Backa finished rock bottom with just one point.

Watch the video below





Thank you so much kudus, his dream has come true. Forever grateful.⚒️⭐️⚒️ pic.twitter.com/znyWv5Nz6R — Zac Hammer (@vaness6383) December 14, 2023

EE/EK