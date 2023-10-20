Watch beautiful video of Emelia Brobbey's meeting with Asamoah Gyan's 'wife', kids in London

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey shared a wholesome moment with the family of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan in London, the UK.
In a video shared on Brobbey's TikTok, she shared a big hug with Gifty Gyan before taking a stroll with her two kids.
Gifty appeared to be happy to see Brobbey as they shared a heartwarming moment together, depicting how they missed each other.
Gifty is the mother of three children, two boys, and a girl. Frederick is the oldest aged 15 years old, followed by Raphael and Ohemaa.
Gifty and Asamoah Gyan have been in an estranged relationship since their divorce case in 2018.
After questioning his wife's fidelity and loyalty, Gyan filed for divorce and a DNA test of their three children.
However, DNA testing revealed that he is the father of all three children. The Accra High Court also ordered the former Sunderland man to pay GH¢204,392.22 to Gifty as a maintenance fee.
Watch Emilia Brobbey's moment with Gifty Gyan below
@official_emeliabrobbey BIG MOOD #God bless you Gifty Gyan ????✨ nice meeting the beautiful family ???????? @Gifty #foryou #fyp #foryourpage #emeliabrobbey ♬ original sound - piesieestherofficial
EE/KPE
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.