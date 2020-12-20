Watch ecstatic Kurt Okrakujoin Satellites players in jubilation

Kurt Okraku celebrating with Black Satellite

Ghana FA President Kurt. E.S Okraku could not hide his joy as he joined the Black Satellites to celebrate their WAFU U20 Championship triumph over Burkina Faso on Saturday evening.

The Black Satellites defied all odds to come from a goal down to beat the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the WAFU U20 Cup at the Charles de Gualle Stadium in Porto Norvo, Benin.



A goal each from Daniel Afriyie and Percious Boah was enough to give Ghana the win despite Burkina Faso taking the lead through Koume Botue under 16 minutes.



The enthusiastic GFA President who couldn’t hide his joy joined the young players to sing praises to the almighty for the win which has also seen Ghana qualify for the 2021 U20 AFCON to be hosted in Mauritania.

Watch Kurt in the video below:





GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku took to the dancing floor after U20 won the WAFU WAFU U-20 Championship #WAFU2020 #GhanaU20 #fmig pic.twitter.com/0Q5Z74YPJD — Sheikh Tophic Sienu ???????????? (@DeSheikh1) December 19, 2020