Watch emotional moment between Inaki and Nico Williams after they won Copa del Rey

Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams shared a wholesome moment on the field after winning the 2023/2024 Copa del Rey Cup with Athletic Club on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The Williams brothers have been outstanding throughout the campaign scoring crucial goals in the quarter-final and the semi-final.



After inspiring the Basque club to emerge as champions at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla beating Real Mallorca on penalties, Inaki went straight to his brother and hugged him as they both shed tears while soaking in the moment.



The beautiful yet emotional video has been trending on social media as many football fans applauded them for living the dream of many families.



Regarding the match, Mallorca struck first after Daniel Rodriguez gave them a first-half lead.



Athletic Club found themselves back in the game in the second half after Nico Williams set up Oihan Sancet for the equaliser in the 50th minute.

The game did not see any more goals including extra-time as Atheltic Club went on to win 4-2 on penalties.



