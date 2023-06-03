8
Watch features of Asamoah Gyan's $3 million luxurious mansion

Sat, 3 Jun 2023

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan's $3 million dollar mansion located in Weija-Gbawe Municipality is one of the most expensive mansions owned by Ghanaian footballers.

The building dubbed 'Basilica de Baby Jet’ had a grand opening when it was completed in 2016.

Current Ghana President, Nana Akuffo-Addo, footballers, and other dignitaries were invited for the opening and to have a tour of the house.

The mansion has a Snooker room, gym, cafe, pub, theatre, an automated garage, swimming pool, and many more

The mansion of the highest-scoring footballer in history has been topical since it was discovered to be in an earthquake-prone area.

In December 2018, a former Executive Director of the Centre for Geographical Information Science at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Amamoo Okyere said that Gyan and the thousands of people who live in Weija and Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region should relocate following frequent earth tremors in that part of the country.

Watch video of th mansion below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
