0
Menu
Sports

Watch full video of Yaw Dabo's tour of Borussia Dortmund

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The owner of Dabo Soccer Academy is currently building a good network for himself and his club as he continues to tour some of the big clubs in world football.

Emmanuel Yaw Dabo is currently enjoying his tour in Europe after visiting the training facilities at German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

The popular Ghanaian actor who is currently on holiday in Europe initially visited the home venue of Paris Saint Germain, Parc des Princes after his meeting with some officials of the club.

Yaw Dabo in a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports was cited at the training facility of Borussia Dortmund, Strobelallee Training Centre.

He met former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, midfielder Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose and the chief football scout of the Yellow and Blacks.

Yaw Dabo went to the Strobelallee Training Centre in a black jacket on white jeans while wearing red and black sneakers.

Watch the video below:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Related Articles: