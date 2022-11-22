Watch heartwarming video of Japanese fans cleaning stadium after opening match

Japanese fans cleaning the stadium

Japanese fans at the 2022 World Cup are already scoring commendable points despite their country having yet to kick a ball at the tournament ongoing in Qatar.

Social media have been hailing the Japanese after a video emerged of them cleaning the stands after the opening game of the tournament.



A video that has gone viral on social media captures a Bahrain soccer fan expressing surprise at the classic gesture by the Japanese.



The fascination with the conduct of the Japanese football fans is that the game in question was between Qatar and Ecuador and had no Japanese involvement.



The video was taken by influencer Omar Al-Farooq from Bahrain who shared it on Instagram. In it, he is heard asking: 'Why are you doing this?'



A Japanese fan replies: 'We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place.'



The supporters also picked up flags that had been thrown by the Qatari and Ecuadorian fans, saying the symbols 'command respect'.

Japan will open its World Cup account with Germany in Group E on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.



