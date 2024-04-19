Watch heartwarming video of Sammy Kuffour’s baby mama and his son

Ex-Ghana player, Sammy Kuffour

The mother of Sammy Kuffour’s son, Charlotte Derban has shared a video of an interesting moment with her son on social media.

The ‘baby mama’ of the former Black Stars and Bayern Munich player looked classy in her pink dress while posing in her plush car.



Sammy Kuffour’s youngest son, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, exuded charm as he posed for the glam with her mother.



Sammy Kuffour and the mother of his son threw a big birthday bash for their son when he turned one in 2022.



One of the memorable moments from the occasion was the special gift from Bayern Munich to Kuffour’s son.



As the mother of Sammy Kuffour’s son, Charlotte Derban combines her role as one of the most enterprising women in the country.

Some businesses she owns are Gem 7 beauty bar, Charly’s Ghana, Swift Breakfast shop, Charly Bakes and a school.









