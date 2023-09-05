Watch heartwarming video of Wesley Sneijder's daughter meeting Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Wesley Sneijder's daughter Xess Xava

Netherlands football legend, Wesley Sneijder's daughter Xess Xava has been spotted meeting football great Lionel Messi.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Xava prior to meeting the Argentine icon looked excited and anxious.



While on the trip to Messi's hotel with her mum Ramona Streekstra, Xava said: "Today, I'm going to meet Messi!! I am excited, mum."



Xava, who was in a Paris Saint-German shirt, upon seeing Messi ran over to give him a hug as the latter rubbed her back in the wholesome video.



They both had a chit-chat and exchanged pleasantries as they strolled around the hotel.



Xess Xava is the second child of former Inter Milan, Ajax, and Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder. Her brother and the first child Jessey Sneijder is a footballer who plays for the Utrecht U-18 team.



Watch the video below

Wesley Sneijder's child meeting Lionel Messi is the most wholesome video you'll see today ????❤️



(via yolanthecabau/IG) pic.twitter.com/P6FVLXv2GB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2023

EE/KPE