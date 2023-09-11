Watch highlight of Ibrahim Tanko's goal for BVB Legends in a ceremonial match in Indonesia

Former Black Stars striker, Ibrahim Tanko, scored a superb goal in Borussia Dortmund Legends' game against Persib All Stars in Bandung, Indonesia.

The BVB legends wallopped the Persib All-Star team 4-0 in the game that forms part of the latter's four days of activities and tour in Indonesia.



Tanko scored the second goal of the night with a sweet left-foot finish from inside the box.



Dortmund legends who featured include, Roman Weidenfeller, Marcel Schmelzer, Kevin Großkreutz, David Odonkor, Paul Lambert, Florian Kringe, Jörg Heinrich, Toni da Silva, Patrick Owomoyela, Dede, Mladen Petric, Jan Koller, Mo Zidan, and Ibrahim Tanko.



The game was the climax of various activities aimed at promoting football development, cultural exchange, and community engagement.



