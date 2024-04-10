Watch highlights Azumah Nelson’s son who has quit boxing

In 2017, when Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior entered the boxing scene, he had hopes of becoming a world champion, just like his father, Azumah Nelson.

Seven years on, Azumah Nelson Jr. has given up on his boxing dreams to pursue another calling, as revealed by his father.



“He realized that boxing is not for kids from well-to-do homes. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds. I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realized he could not take the blows,” Azumah Nelson said on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



He added, “I introduced him to boxing at a young age and he grew up with it but he later realized he couldn’t do it again.”



Dalvin’s biggest bout was against Prosper Dzidzor at the Bukom Boxing Arena on August 20, 2017.



Hundreds of boxing fans thronged the Bukom Boxing Arena with the expectation that the Boxing Professor’s son would display boxing skills akin to that of his father.

They were, however, disappointed, as Junior’s performance on the night was quite underwhelming.



Dalvin started the three-round amateur lightweight bout against Prosper Dzidzor on a very bright note.



He landed some heavy punches and showed outstanding defensive artistry, which was greeted with applause by the crowd.



But the performance dropped in the second and third rounds. Dzidzor took over the bout and gave a good account of himself.



He went in hard at the legend’s son, who seemed to have no antidote to the relentless punches. Dzidzor, on one occasion, knocked Dalvin down.

After the three rounds of fight, the judges scored the bout 2-1 in favour of Azumah Nelson Junior.



Watch highlights of the fight below







JNA/EK