Watch highlights as Bibiani Gold Stars beat Asante Kotoko 2-1

Asante Kotoko were handed its first defeat of the season by Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park on match day two of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the miners who returned to winning ways after losing to Berekum Chelsea in the season opener a week ago.



Following a cagey encounter in the first half which led to a goalless draw, the game produced three goals in the second half with Bibiani Gold Stars coming up on top to pick the three points.



In the second half, Prince Owusu Kwabena broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to put Bibiani Gold Stars in the lead.



Sherrif Mohammed got the equalizer for Asante Kotoko five minutes later with a powerful strike in the box.



GoldStars restored their lead in the 73rd minute through Eric Bosuntwi who delivered a sweet strike from 25 yards to the top right corner.

Watch highlights of the game below:







