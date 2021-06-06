1
Watch highlights as Japan thrashed Black Meteors 6-0 in international friendly

Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Meteors were humiliated in their international friendly against the U24 of Japan on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The Olympic team of Japan thrashed Ghana 6-0 as they intensify preparations for the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Japan started the game the better of the two sides and came close to breaking the deadlock after a mistake by Frank Assinki.

Moments later the Asians broke the deadlock after Doan Ritsu half-volleyed in an earlier save by the Ghanaian goalie.

Sixteen minutes later Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead with a brilliant curler.

And right at the stroke of halftime, it went from bad to worse for defender Frank Assinki who turned in a cross from the right into his own net.

The Japanese returned from the break hungrier for more goals and three minutes later Soma Yuki picked a clever pass from Kubo to net his side's fourth.

Ueda Ayase headed in his side's fifth from a well-worked play from the Asians to put the beyond Ghana.

The Black Meteors coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes at a time, but the quartet could not make a difference.

And with a minute left Mitoma Kaora twisted and turned Amoabeng for the sixth goal of the game.

Watch the highlights of the game below:

