Watch highlights as Japan thrashed Black Meteors 6-0 in international friendly

Ghana's Black Meteors were humiliated in their international friendly against the U24 of Japan on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The Olympic team of Japan thrashed Ghana 6-0 as they intensify preparations for the summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Japan started the game the better of the two sides and came close to breaking the deadlock after a mistake by Frank Assinki.
Moments later the Asians broke the deadlock after Doan Ritsu half-volleyed in an earlier save by the Ghanaian goalie.
Sixteen minutes later Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead with a brilliant curler.
And right at the stroke of halftime, it went from bad to worse for defender Frank Assinki who turned in a cross from the right into his own net.
The Japanese returned from the break hungrier for more goals and three minutes later Soma Yuki picked a clever pass from Kubo to net his side's fourth.
Ueda Ayase headed in his side's fifth from a well-worked play from the Asians to put the beyond Ghana.
The Black Meteors coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes at a time, but the quartet could not make a difference.
And with a minute left Mitoma Kaora twisted and turned Amoabeng for the sixth goal of the game.
Watch the highlights of the game below:
