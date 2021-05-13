Watch highlights as Legon Cities come from behind to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1

Legon Cities came from behind to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in this matchday 23 fixture.

Liberty Professionals took the lead in the 80th minute through Kweku Karikari.



The home side responded a few minutes later through Baba Mahama in the 81st minute with the equalizer.



Legon Cities dominated the game afterward and were able to get the win in additional time.

Jonah Attuquaye scored late in the game to secure a vital win for The Royals in this matchday 23 fixture.



Legon Cities have moved up from the relegation zone to the 15th position with 26 points after the win.



