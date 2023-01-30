Watch highlights of Andre Ayew's goals for Al Sadd

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has mutually terminated his contract with Qatari-based club, Al-Sadd.
Al Sadd announced Andre Ayew's departure from the club on Sunday, January 29, 2023, after both parties reached a mutual agreement.
Andre Dede Ayew joined the Qatari side in 2021 on a free transfer after his contract at Swansea run out.
In his almost two-year stay at Al Sadd, Ayew won two trophies: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22, and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.
Andre Dede Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 39 games in all competitions.
