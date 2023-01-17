Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Bibiani GoldStars

The match between Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars ended in a 1-1 draw at Dun's Park.

The Porcupine Warriors scored first with a goal by Ugandan player Steven Mukwala towards the end of the first half. However, the hosts, GoldStars, were able to tie the game with a rebound goal from a penalty kick by Yahaya Andreman.



Despite being awarded a second penalty later in the game, GoldStars were unable to score again and the match ended in a draw. Asante Kotoko remains in second place in the league with 21 points, while GoldStars have moved up to fifth place.