Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw with WAFA

Asante Kotoko lost their grip on the first spot on the league table after they were held by WAFA in a 1-1 stalemate.

The Porcupines took the lead through defender Ismail Ganiyu who converted a spot-kick in the opening minutes of the game.



It was the 4th goal of the season for the in-form defender.



The Reds defended their lone goal with all their might but lost focus a few minutes to halftime when they conceded a goal.



Justus Torsutsey headed home the equalizer from a Bortey cross after his marker Habib Mohammed gave him enough space to score.



Kotoko's hope of scoring another goal proved futile as the visitors were rock solid in defense throughout the second half.



This was the second time the two sides have played a drawn game this season. The first leg ended 1-1 at Sogakope.

The Reds have since lost their place to rival Hearts of Oak who top the league table with a goal difference despite sharing the same 46 points.



Watch the highlights below:







You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



