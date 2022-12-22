0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea

Video Archive
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko had to dig deep on Wednesday afternoon to come from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last Sunday, football in Ghana has resumed.

The Ghanaian top-flight light resumed with two matches on Monday and two matches on Tuesday.

Today, the remaining five matches on matchday 9 have been cleared.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, defending champions Asante Kotoko hosted Berekum Chelsea.

In the game, the visiting team scored first when Emmanuel Sarpong equalised in the 27th minute to give the Blues the lead.

Despite the setback, Asante Kotoko managed to fight to turn things around.

Goals from Eric Zeze in the 45th minute and Steven Mukwala in the 65th minute propelled the Porcupine Warriors to defeat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko have climbed to second on the Ghana Premier League table with 17 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: