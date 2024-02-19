Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 win over Nsoatreman in Kufuor Cup

Asante Kotoko staged a comeback win over Nsoatreman in the John Agyekum Kufour Cup match, played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The Porcupines beat Nsoatreman 2-1 to lift the annual trophy played in honour of former president John Agyekum Kuffour.



Nsoatreman drew first blood with a goal from Abdul Rahman.



However, a strong second-half performance by Kotoko turned the tie on its head. Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala finished off a brilliant corner from Richmond Lamptey to get the equalizer for Kotoko.



Nsoatreman had the chance to restore their lead with a penalty, but Manaf Umar's kick was saved by goalkeeper Frederick Asare.



In the 67th minute, Kotoko sealed the win with a goal from Peter Amidu who picked up a tailor-measured pass from Richmond Lamptey to score the goal.

The match was organized by the JAK Foundation to honour the legacy of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two terms from 2000 to 2008.



Watch highlights of the game below







EE/EK