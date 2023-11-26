Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 3-1 win against Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko came from behind to overcome Legon Cities 3-1 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in the 12th week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League,

The comeback stopped Asante Kotoko's losing streak in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Before the encounter 16th place Legon Cities had drawn one, won one, and lost three in five games. 13th place Asante Kotoko had won one, drawn one and lost three.



In the 27th minute, midfielder Nasiru Moro fired Legon Cities in front. Kotoko equalised with an own goal from Suleiman Mohammed during the 67th minute. Asante Kotoko's comeback started after Suleiman Mohammed scored at the wrong end.



Ugandan hitman Steven Mukwala doubled the lead for the visitors before Isaac Oppong’s strike sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors, confirming Kotoko’s 3-1 victory over Legon Cities.



Legon Cities will play Accra Great Olympics in their next game and Asante Kotoko will clash with Berekum Chelsea.



