Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 4-0 win over RTU

Asante Kotoko bounced back to winning ways with a Real Tamale United 4-0 victory in a match week 25 game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Real Tamale United were reduced to 10 men when their goalkeeper Yaw Osei was sent off for handling the ball outside his area in the 33rd minute.



Kotoko took advantage of the numerical difference to score their first goal in the match through Augustine Agyapong, who netted a nicely taken free kick.



Asante Kotoko doubled their lead in the second half when Steven Mukwala scored from the penalty spot.



The Ugandan striker scored his second goal of the night and Kotoko's third in the 64th minute.



Brazilian forward Medeiros De Souza scored his debut goal in the match to make it four for the Porcupine Warriors in the match.

The win has seen Asante Kotoko move to 5th on the league table with 38 points.



JNA/KPE