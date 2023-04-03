2
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 4-0 win over RTU

Video Archive
Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko bounced back to winning ways with a Real Tamale United 4-0 victory in a match week 25 game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Real Tamale United were reduced to 10 men when their goalkeeper Yaw Osei was sent off for handling the ball outside his area in the 33rd minute.

Kotoko took advantage of the numerical difference to score their first goal in the match through Augustine Agyapong, who netted a nicely taken free kick.

Asante Kotoko doubled their lead in the second half when Steven Mukwala scored from the penalty spot.

The Ugandan striker scored his second goal of the night and Kotoko's third in the 64th minute.

Brazilian forward Medeiros De Souza scored his debut goal in the match to make it four for the Porcupine Warriors in the match.

The win has seen Asante Kotoko move to 5th on the league table with 38 points.

Watch highlights of the match below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha