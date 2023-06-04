Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's win over Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko boosted their chances of securing a top-four finish in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) with an impressive 1-0 victory over Accra Lions on Saturday evening.

Kotoko started the game strongly, creating early opportunities through Solomon Sarfo-Taylor and Enoch Morrison. However, Lions' winger Evans Botchway posed a threat from the right flank, testing the Kotoko defense.



In the 23rd minute, Kotoko seized the initiative as Sarfo-Taylor headed in the rebound following Georges Mfegue's initial header from a precise cross delivered by captain Richard Boadu.



Accra Lions had their chances to equalize, notably when Botchway delivered a cross to Seidu Bassit, but Kotoko's defense held firm.



The second half saw Lions launching an offensive surge, creating early opportunities through crosses from Reemeber Boateng that almost led to goals from Bassit and Abass Samari.

Kotoko had a clear chance to extend their lead when Mfegue set up Sarfo-Taylor, but the forward failed to convert. However, Cameroonian goalkeeper Moise Pouaty's exceptional performance in the final minutes denied Accra Lions an equalizer.



Sarfo-Taylor's first-half header proved to be the decisive goal, securing Kotoko their 13th win of the season.



Watch highlights below



