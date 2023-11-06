Watch highlights of Baba Rahman's assist and performance for POAK in big win

Ghana international Baba Rahman provided an assist in PAOK Thessaloniki's triumphant victory over Olympiacos in the Greek Super League.

Baba Rahman played a pivotal role in his team's impressive 4-2 victory over Olympiacos at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki.



The former Chelsea left-back's big moment in the match came in the 38th minute when he set up Serbia international Andrija Zivkovic to open the scoring for PAOK.



With a halftime lead of 1-0, PAOK continued their dominance after the break.



Brandon extended their advantage by converting a penalty in the 56th minute and later notched his second goal in the 65th minute, pushing the score to 3-0 in favour of the visitors.



Russian international Magomed Ozdoev further sealed the victory for PAOK when he found the back of the net in the 78th minute.

Although Olympiacos managed to reduce the deficit by scoring two goals.



Watch highlights of Baba Rahman's assist below







JNA/KPE