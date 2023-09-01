Watch highlights of Baba Rahman's exploits for Greek side PAOK

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman is enjoying his stay in Greece with POAK, having joined the side after ending his eight-year stay with English side Chelsea.

Rahman, 29, joined POAK in a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee which will see him play for the Toumba Stadium.



The Ghanaian defender has begun his new journey on an enterprising note, having featured in the club’s Europa Conference League game against Scottish side Aberdeen on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



The former Chelsea man has played all two games for POAK and has also featured in all games in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the left-back showed his explosive defensive and attacking prowess, coupled with his pace and decisive passes in their build-ups to goals.



Despite showing promise, Rahman had limited opportunities to showcase his talent at the Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for Chelsea.

Baba Rahman went on several loans including Schalke O4, Reims, Mallorca, and Reading before making his stay with PAOK permanent.



However, following his contract termination with Chelsea, the London club paid $4 million as compensation for the Ghanaian left-back.



PAOK getting Rahman Baba for free is one of the best deals this summer!



[@babarahmangh] pic.twitter.com/zfLzEBY56R — ???? HugoFilmz28 (@HugoFilmzVideos) September 1, 2023

