Watch highlights of Baba Rahman’s splendid performance for PAOK against HJK

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman showcased his prowess as he provided an assist in PAOK's thrilling victory against HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The game, held at the Bolt Arena in Finland, saw the Ghanaian full back play a pivotal role in his Greek side's comeback from an initial deficit, ultimately securing a 3-2 win.



HJK Helsinki took the lead in the 36th minute with a header from Hassane Bande. PAOK, however, responded swiftly in the second half, with Konstantinos Koulierakis' header leveling the score ten minutes after the break.



The game's turning point came in the 81st minute when Despodov, capitalizing on a precise pass from Baba Rahman, unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom left corner, securing PAOK's lead.



In a dramatic finish, Brandon Thomas sealed the victory for PAOK with a goal in the 96th minute.

Despite the determined efforts of the hosts, who managed to score a consolation penalty in the 99th minute courtesy of Bojan Radulovic, PAOK emerged victorious.



With this performance, Baba Rahman's assist tally for the season now stands at one in nine games across all competitions.



See the highlights of Baba Rahman’s performance below:



