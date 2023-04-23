Watch highlights of Bechem United's win over Hearts of Oak

Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni

Bechem United narrowly beat Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to move to second place on the table.

Hafiz Konkoni's 25th-minute goal from the spot was enough for the Hunters to claim the win.



Hearts’ left-back, Dennis Korsah tripped Clinton Doudu in the box as the referee pointed to the spot without hesitating.



The league's top scorer, Konkoni, stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.



Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo got sent off for dissent after complaining over a supposed time-wasting by Bechem.



Bechem United were the better side and could have scored more but failed to make the most out of the numerous opportunity

The Hunter held onto the lead through the first half and did the same in the second period to secure the win.



Watch the highlights below:







EE/FNOQ