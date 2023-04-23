0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Bechem United's win over Hearts of Oak

Hafiz Konkoni 56768 Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United narrowly beat Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to move to second place on the table.

Hafiz Konkoni's 25th-minute goal from the spot was enough for the Hunters to claim the win.

Hearts’ left-back, Dennis Korsah tripped Clinton Doudu in the box as the referee pointed to the spot without hesitating.

The league's top scorer, Konkoni, stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo got sent off for dissent after complaining over a supposed time-wasting by Bechem.

Bechem United were the better side and could have scored more but failed to make the most out of the numerous opportunity

The Hunter held onto the lead through the first half and did the same in the second period to secure the win.

Watch the highlights below:



EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: