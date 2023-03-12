0
Watch highlights of Bibiani Gold Stars' draw against Hearts of Oak

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak scored at the depth on Saturday afternoon to draw 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars in a Week 21 contest of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Evans Owusu, a left-back for Gold Stars, scored a stunning goal barely four minutes after the game began to give the hosts the lead.

Hearts of Oak gained complete control of the match. They attempted several goal-scoring opportunities, but the Gold Stars' defense stopped the majority of them.

The Phobians surged early in the second half in an effort to draw even, but Kwadwo Obeng's shot was again blocked on target in the 51st minute.

The visitors had an opportunity to tie the score, but attacking Cameroonian Albert Dieudonne's attempt missed the target.

The hosts almost increased their advantage in the 58th minute, but Appiah McCarthy's free-kick was well blocked by Eric Ofori Antwi.

After only six minutes of play, and just as Gold Stars appeared to be winning, the substitute Isaac Mensah headed in a free kick from Ibrahim Salifu to tie the score.

After the draw, Gold Stars are 6th on the league table with 31 points and Hearts of Oak is 4th with 32 points.

Gold Stars will play King Faisal in their next game while Hearts of Oak will take on Kotoku Royals

Watch highlights fo the match below

