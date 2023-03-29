Watch highlights of Black Meteors' 1-0 win over Algeria in U-23 AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana's U23 team, the Black Meteors beat Algeria by 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to seal qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Black Meteors secured their qualification for the U-23 tournament after recording a 2-1 win aggregate win over the Algerians.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's lone goal which came in the 12th minute following a connection with a cross from Ernest Nuamah sent the Black Meteors.



The top 3 teams of U-23 AFCON will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men's football tournament in Paris.



The 4th-placed team will play against an Asian opposition in a playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics in Paris next year.

At the U23 AFCON in 2019, the Black Meteors missed out on qualifying for the Olympic Games as they finished in fourth position after losing on penalties to South Africa.



Watch match highlights below







JNA/KPE