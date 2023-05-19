0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 11-0 win over Niger

Video Archive
Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses trashed Niger 11-0 in a pre-WAFU U-20 friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Yusif Basigi's side scored 8 in the first half before adding three in the second half to secure the big win.

Skipper Stella Nyamekye and Faiza Seidu scored a hattrick each while Maafia Nyame grabbed a brace with Mary Amponsah, Tracy Twum, and Halen Alormenu scoring one each to complete the baptism.

The game was part of Ghana's preparation for the WAFU Zone B U-20 Women's tournament scheduled to begin on May 20, 2023.

Ghana, the host, are paired with Benin and Ivory Coast in Group A, whereas Niger are in Group B alongside Togo, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.

The tournament is set to take place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium from Saturday, May 20 – Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Black Princesses will play their opening game against Benin on Saturday before facing Ivory Coast a week later.

Watch hghlights below



EE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name