Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-1 win over Burkina Faso

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Princesses triumphed over Burkina Faso with a 3-1 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, securing their place in the final of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Girls Cup.

In an intense match, Burkina Faso took an early lead just five minutes into the game when Ange Kelly Nayaga delivered a precise through pass to Ragnangnewende Djiguemde, who skillfully converted the opportunity.

Undeterred, the Black Princesses fought back and found their equalizer through their captain, Stella Nyamkye. Nyamkye, having already scored twice in the tournament, showcased her expertise with a well-executed free-kick just outside Burkina Faso's penalty box.

The momentum continued in favor of Ghana as Success Ameyaa of Hasaacas Ladies unleashed a powerful long-range shot, beating Burkinabe goalkeeper Ouedrago and securing a 2-1 lead for her team in the first half.

As the match progressed, Northern Ladies' goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku exhibited her prowess by making an exceptional save from a penalty awarded to Burkina Faso.

In the later stages of the game, Faiza Seidu extended the Black Princesses' lead. A well-coordinated possession play allowed Maafia Nyame to deliver a precise cross into the box, enabling Faiza to convert the opportunity and seal Ghana's victory.

The Black Princesses now await the outcome of the second semi-final clash between Nigeria and Benin. The winner of that match will determine Ghana's opponent in the highly anticipated final scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Watch highlights below:

