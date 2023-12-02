Watch highlights of Black Queens' 3-1 win over Namibia in 2024 WAFCON qualifiers

The Black Queens eased past Namibia in the first leg of ther 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier.

Doris Boaduwaa hit a brace as Portia Boakye added another to inspire the Queens to a 3-1 win in the final hurdle of the qualifiers.



Boaduwaa opened the scoring with a tap-in after a mishap by the Namibian defense. A few minutes later Portia audaciously added the second from a corner kick.



Doris Boduwaa sealed the win in the second half when she perfectly dispatched Evelyn Boadu's pass inside the box.



Namibia grabbed a consolation in the game after Portia Boakye scored an own goal late into the second half.

The own goal is the first goal Nora Hauptle's side has conceded in 10 matches, since she assumed the role in February 2023.



The second leg will be played in Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



Watch highlights of the game below



