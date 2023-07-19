1
Watch highlights of Black Queens' 4-0 win over Guinea

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana defeated 4-0 Guinea to advance to the next round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Black Queens took advantage of the home support at the Accra Sports Stadium to net the four goals with Evelyn Badu, opening it in the scoring in the first half.

After the break, Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu found the back of the net, bolstering their team's lead.

Evelyn Badu later struck again to earn her brace and solidified Ghana's commanding 4-0 victory at the end of 90 minutes.

The win propelled Ghana to a resounding 7-0 aggregate win to progress to the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Black Queens will face either Guinea Bissau or Benin, depending on the outcome of their matchup in the next round.

Watch highlights of the match below



