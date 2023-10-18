Watch highlights of Black Stars' 4-0 defeat to US

The US team hit four unanswered goals in the first half

The United States delivered an emphatic defeat to Ghana in an international friendly played in Nashville on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The Black Stars team was dismantled in the first half by the Americans who hit four unanswered goals in the first half of the game.



The rout started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.



Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Balogun struck a third on the 22nd minute. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.



The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.



The result means Chris Hughton’s side has conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Charlotte.

Hughton named a starting XI that included Abdul Manaf Nurudeen in post, whiles Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew led the attack.



Jerome Opoku was handed his Black Stars debut while Mohammed Kudus and captain Thomas Partey started in the heart of midfield.



