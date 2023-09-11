Watch highlights of Black Stars’ first training session of Liberia friendly encounter

The Black Stars of Ghana on Sunday, September 10 trained at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their friendly encounter with Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Stars on Thursday, September 7 secured a late 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to qualify for the African Cup of Nations to be held next year in Ivory Coast.
It will be the second training session for the team, having trained a week today at the same venue before they departed to Kumasi to continue their preparations for the Central African Republic clash.
With the exception of Abdul Baba Rahman who was confirmed to have picked a knock after the victory over Central African Republic missed training as he has been replaced by Medeama SC defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu with a late call-up.
The team is expected to train on Monday, September 11 before squaring off with their Liberian counters on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 pm.
The Liberians arrived in Ghana on Saturday, September 9, and have been preparing ahead of the clash which will be handled by Togolese officials.
Watch the video below:
Straight into action ! ????— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 10, 2023
Fatawu Hamidu training with the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium. ????️#BlackStars https://t.co/wsLhhSIFhN pic.twitter.com/w7SJcq3Te0
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
s
LSN/KPE
- I want to play more games for Ghana - Jordan Ayew rules out imminent retirement
- Black Stars will be ready for 2023 AFCON - Chris Hughton
- He is the star man - Asamoah Gyan crowns Kudus as face of Black Stars
- I was sleeping - Asamoah Gyan's sarcastic clapback at tweep who questioned his tweet about Mohammed Kudus
- Keep your head up - Fatawu Safiu offers support Baba Rahman after boos
- Read all related articles