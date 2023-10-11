Watch highlights of Black Stars new defender Jerome Opoku

Istanbul Basaksehir defender, Jerome Opoku celebrating his first goal for Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir defender, Jerome Opoku, has received his maiden call-up for the Black Stars games in the October international friendly.

The centre-back was named among the 5 players who replaced 5 injured players in the original 23-man squad for the games against Mexico and USA.



Jerome was born in England, where he started his football career playing for Fulham Academy.



After failing to break into the first, he went on loan at three different clubs between 2019 and 2022.



He played for Accrington Stanley Football Club, Plymouth Argyle F.C, and Vejle Boldklub throughout the period.



In 2022, he secured a permanent deal with Portugues side Arouca FC after his last loan spell at Vejle.

After spending a season at Acoura, Basaksehir showed interest in the defender and ended up signing him on a season-long loan.



The 24-year-old is a 6’5 center-back, who can also play left-back.



???????? Jerome Opoku is a 6’5 center back, who can also play left back.



The 24-year old is good on the ball and can also get stuck in defensively.



These clips are from last season with Arouca in the Portuguese Liga (he’s currently on loan at Başakşehir).

