Watch highlights of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's exceptional performance against Mozambique

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors skipper, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was in sensational form as he led the Ghana U-23 to a vital 2-1 away win over Mozambique in the 2023 African U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Barnieh led by example as he netted a brace to help Ghana claim victory in the first leg.

The Hearts of Oak striker gave the Meteors the lead in the 77th minute from the spot after he was brought down in the area.

He extended the lead for Ghana a few minutes later, yet again from the spot after Ghana was awarded a second penalty.

The Black Stars striker was a cut in the throat of the opposing defenders as they could not contain him due to his mobility, good hold-up play, and link-ups.

Mozambique managed to grab a consultation in stoppage time as they would have to cause an upset in Ghana in the second leg in a week's time.

The return encounter is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Watch highlights of Daniel Afriyie's performance below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
