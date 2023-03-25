Watch highlights of Danlad Ibrahim's sublime performance against Algeria

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, was sensational in post for the Black Meteors in their stalemate against Algeria.

Black Meteors held Algeria to a one-all draw in Algeria in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Danlad was in superb form as he made five incredible saves including a double save and a penalty inside the 79th minute.



He kept the scoreline goalless with the penalty stop before Fatawu Issahaku put the Meteors in the lead in the 83rd minute with a long-range effort from his own half.



Algeria pulled parity inside stoppage time from the spot after Augustine Randolf handled the ball in the box.



Ghana will host the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

