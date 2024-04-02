Watch highlights of Dreams FC's 2-1 win over Stade Malien in CAF Confederation Cup

Dream FC were in dreamland in Mali, where they staged a comeback win over Stade Malien in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final tie.

Leading marksman John Antwi hit a brace for the 'Still Believe side' to secure the historic away victory, becoming the first Ghanaian side to win an away game in a CAF inter-club competition since 2000.



Stade Malien started strongly, but Dreams remained resolute, keeping the home side at bay. Thus, the first half ended scoreless.



The home side deservedly took the lead in the second half after Yoro Diaby scored a sublime free kick in the 53rd minute. Coulibaly set Diaby up for a drive from the free kick, and the latter did justice by firing to the bottom corner.



After conceding, Dreams FC switched to an attacking system in search of an equaliser. They eventually got back on level terms inside the 66th minute when John Antwi scored from a rebound.



Antwi, the competition's top goalscorer, put the Ghanaian side in the lead 16 minutes later when he beautifully dispatched a penalty.

John Antwi's brace takes his tally to four goals in the CAF Confederations Cup, and he is now tied with teammate Abdul Aziz.



The second leg is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



EE/EK