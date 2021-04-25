Watch highlights of Ebusua Dwarfs' 4-1 victory over Great Olympics

Ebusua Dwarfs returned to winning ways with a resounding victory over title contenders Great Olympics on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.
Dwarfs took the lead after captain Simon Martey fired home in the 26th minute before Kofi Jnr doubled the lead for the home side two minutes to halftime.
Midfielder Michael Ohene Asamoah made it 3 for Dwarfs just two minutes into the second half before substitute Afram scored the 4th goal in the 88th minute making it two goals in two matches.
Gladson Awako scored a consolation for Olympics in injury-time.
Great Olympics have dropped to the third position while Dwarfs have climbed to the eighth spot.
Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:
- Match Report: Liberty Professionals 2-0 Berekum Chelsea
- 2020/21 GPL Week 21 Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics
- GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs defender Simon Martey wins MOTM award in massive win over Olympics
- We will learn our lessons from our defeat against Medeama - Asante Kotoko coach
- Watch Highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 defeat to Medeama in Obuasi
- Read all related articles