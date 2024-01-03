Watch highlights of Emmanuel Yeboah's thanksgiving service

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah and his manager, Sammy Anim Addo

The Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Dua Yaw Nkwanta came alive on Friday, December 19, 2023, when Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah alias 99 Ideas stormed the service with his manager, Samuel Anim Addo to express gratitude to God for a successful year.

Emmanuel Yeboah engaged the services of celebrated Ghanaian musicians, Noble Nketsiah and Stella Precious to assist him in showing appreciation to God for His enormous mercies and blessings.



Ahead of the service, Yeboah received a resounding welcome treat from the residents of the community who were proud of his rise and shared in the glory that has seen him go from a young boy in the neighbourhood to a national football star.



He paid a courtesy call on the chief and elders of the town and thanked them for their support as well as blessings as he continues to thrive in the football world.



Emmanuel Yeboah and his management also organized a football gala where he played with some of the players in the area and inspired them to continue living rightfully and push for the top.



During the service, his manager, Sammy Anim Addo expressed gratitude to God and also commended the community members for their support and prayers for Yeboah and his fledging football career.

Noble Nketsiah and Precious Stella also performed some of their popular songs during the church service.



2023 was a significantly successful year for Emmanuel Yeboah who joined to Danish Superliga club, Brondby IF in a deal worth €1.5million.



His rising stardom reached a new level when he starred at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.



In a disappointing showing for Ghana that saw the Meteors finish third in Group A, Emmanuel Yeboah became the bright spot with three goals.



Despite starting from the bench against Congo, the striker bagged a brace against and also scored in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Guinea.

His move to Brondby has been hugely successful with many goals bagged so far.





Yes we did it for God & Country , we still thank God for the gift of life and we shall continue to give all the glory to the most high God . Still Agya Na )w) Tumi ???????? @AnimSammy pic.twitter.com/2VPEFkYDOI — Yeboah ideas99 (@yeboahideas99) January 3, 2024