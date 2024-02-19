Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah’s assist and performance against Nice

Black Stars winger, Ernest Nuamah, had yet another stellar performance, inspiring Olympique Lyon to a 1-0 win over OGC Nice on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Nuamah provided the assist after his brilliant cutback pass found Orel Mangala who slotted the ball home from inside the penalty area.



He lasted 79 minutes on the field before Rayan Cherki replaced him. He had 42 touches, completed two dribbles, made three passes into the final third, and won the most duels- thirteen.



Nuamah could have doubled the lead in the 35th minute after Maxence Caqueret put him through but his effort on goal from inside the box got blocked. The Ghanaian prodigy ended the game with a rating of 7.3.



Following the win, Lyon, who sat at the bottom of the table at some point, have climbed to mid-table, sitting 11th with 25 points after recording a fourth successive win.

Watch Enerst Nuamah’s highlights below:







EE/