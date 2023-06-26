1
Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's exceptional performance against Congo

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana U-23 star, Ernest Nuamah, shone for the Black Meteors in their victory over Congo at the ongoing 2023 u-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

While the team looked poor at first and seemly dominated by Congo, Nuamah was the brightest amidst the shambolic performance in the opening period.

He gave Ghana the lead in the game, arousing the team's moment to go and win the game 3-2. Cruj striker Emmanuel Yeboah scored twice in

The 19-year-old was brilliant down the flank and tore apart his makers through the game until he got substituted inside the 90th minute.

While he exited the field, Ghana led 3-0 but Congo found their way back immediately after his substitution with two late goals.

Nuamah's ball retention and dribbling helped the Meteors in slowing the game and whining down the clock.

Despite the late scare, Ghana held on to record the vital victory to kickstart their campaign on a good note.

Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's performance against Congo:



