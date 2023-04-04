3
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's performance in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to FC Copenhagen

Video Archive
Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah put up an impressive performance for FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superligaen Championship.

The young Ghanaian forward played 90 minutes of action in the match and was a thorn in the flesh for his opponents in the match.

Ernest Nuamah put up a standout performance for FC Nordsjaelland in the match as he played on the right-hand flanks.

The Black Meteors forward proved too difficult for FC Copenhagen players to handle as he tormented the backline completing 7 out of 8 dribbles and winning the most duels in the game.

The young forward created three chances in the game and nearly registered on the scoresheets with a shot on target.

Mohamed Diomande struck the first goal for FC Nordsjaelland in the first half but two goals from Mohamed Daramy and Diogo Goncalves in the second half gave FC Copenhagen the win.

Watch Ernest Nuamah’s performance below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha