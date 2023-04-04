Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's performance in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to FC Copenhagen

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah put up an impressive performance for FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superligaen Championship.

The young Ghanaian forward played 90 minutes of action in the match and was a thorn in the flesh for his opponents in the match.



Ernest Nuamah put up a standout performance for FC Nordsjaelland in the match as he played on the right-hand flanks.



The Black Meteors forward proved too difficult for FC Copenhagen players to handle as he tormented the backline completing 7 out of 8 dribbles and winning the most duels in the game.



The young forward created three chances in the game and nearly registered on the scoresheets with a shot on target.

Mohamed Diomande struck the first goal for FC Nordsjaelland in the first half but two goals from Mohamed Daramy and Diogo Goncalves in the second half gave FC Copenhagen the win.



Watch Ernest Nuamah’s performance below







JNA/KPE